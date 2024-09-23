Payment platform Mobikwik gets Sebi nod for ₹700 crore IPO

Payment platform Mobikwik gets Sebi nod for 700 crore IPO. The IPO, with a face value of 2 per share, is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale included.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Sep 2024, 05:30 PM IST
MobiKwik gets Sebi nod to raise funds via IPO.
MobiKwik gets Sebi nod to raise funds via IPO.

Gurugram-based One Mobikwik Systems Limited has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise 700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company had refiled its IPO documents with SEBI on January 4 this year.

The IPO, with a face value of 2 per share, is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale included. The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may explore raising an additional 140 crore through various methods, such as private placement, preferential allotment, or rights issue, as part of a "Pre-IPO placement." If this placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be adjusted accordingly.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Casagrand Premier builder files DRHP to raise ₹1100 crore

The funds raised from the new issue will be allocated as follows: 250 crore for expanding the financial services business, 135 crore for growth in the payment services sector, 135 crore for investments in data, machine learning, AI, and technology, 70.28 crore for capital expenditures related to payment devices, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, who drew on their previous experience in building scalable technology and financial products, the company aims to improve financial inclusion for underserved populations in India through innovative technology. It offers a range of payments and financial services for businesses and merchants, including online checkout, Kwik QR scan and pay, MobiKwik Vibe (Soundbox), MobiKwik EDC Machine, and Merchant Cash Advance.

In addition, through its subsidiary Zaakpay, the company manages a B2B payment gateway for e-commerce businesses and has received RBI approval for its Payment Aggregator (PA) operations.

Also Read | Western Carriers India IPO: GMP signals disappointing trend ahead of listing

As of September 30, 2023, the company has accumulated 146.94 million registered users and facilitated 3.81 million merchants in processing online and offline payments. The Payment GMV has experienced an annual growth rate of 32.33%, while the MobiKwik ZIP GMV (Disbursements) has skyrocketed by 354.86% from Fiscal 2021 to Fiscal 2023.

SBI Capital Markets Limited and DAM Capital Advisors Limited are serving as the book-running lead managers for the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Limited acting as the registrar. The equity shares are planned to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOPayment platform Mobikwik gets Sebi nod for ₹700 crore IPO

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

454.35
03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
10.15 (2.29%)

Tata Steel

153.95
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
1.9 (1.25%)

ICICI Bank

1,323.50
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
-16.75 (-1.25%)

State Bank Of India

801.80
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
19.9 (2.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Bank Of Maharashtra

63.07
03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
4.65 (7.96%)

Godrej Properties

3,193.50
03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
204.8 (6.85%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

1,036.95
03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
66 (6.8%)

Adani Total Gas

836.10
03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
47.5 (6.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.