Payments startup MobiKwik targets IPO by September

MobiKwik is planning to file its draft IPO prospectus by May for an offering in Mumbai that could value the company at more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The Gurgaon-based company intends to hold a pre-IPO funding round that could give the startup a valuation of about $700 million, the people said.

