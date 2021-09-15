Paytm blazed a trail in Indian fintech but faces crowded market as IPO nears

After India started to apply more scrutiny to Chinese investments, Ant Chairman and Chief Executive Eric Jing, a Chinese national, was replaced on One97’s board of directors with Douglas Feagin, another Ant executive and a U.S. citizen. The change—which took place earlier this year—was initiated by Ant and took place at a time when Mr. Jing needed to turn more of his focus to the Hangzhou-headquartered company’s internal affairs following its scuttled IPO, people familiar with the matter said.