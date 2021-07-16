Paytm files draft papers for 16,600 crore IPO

OPEN APP
Paytm will be using ₹4300 crore for growing and strengthening its Paytm ecosystem through acquiring new merchants and consumers, it stated in its DRHP. (REUTERS)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2021, 11:51 AM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • One97 Communications will undertake a fresh issue of shares worth 8300 crore. It will also be taking a secondary placement of shares worth 8300 crores, by its existing stakeholders, during the offer for sale window

Bengaluru: One97 Communications Ltd., which operates brand Paytm, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposing an initial public offering of 16,600 crore.

In line with this, the company will undertake a fresh issue of shares worth 83,00 crore, it stated in its DRHP document. It will also be taking a secondary placement of shares worth 8,300 crores, by its existing stakeholders, during the offer for sale (OFS) window.

Of the proceeds from the listing, Paytm will be using 4,300 crore for growing and strengthening its Paytm ecosystem through acquiring new merchants and consumers, it stated in its DRHP.

Another 2000 crore will be utilised for acquisitions, strategic initiatives and new business initiatives.

Mint had reported earlier this week that Ant Financial and Softbank were looking to offload their shares worth up to 8300 crore, as a part of Paytm’s IPO process. Other investors including Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) and Berkshire Hathaway are also expected to offer their shares in the OFS window, stated the DRHP.

The company was also looking to raise $268 million (roughly 2000 crore) through a pre-IPO fundraise, a part of the fresh issue, Mint had reported this week.

According to the DRHP, ANT Financial continues to be the largest shareholder holding 29.6% stake in Paytm; Softbank Vision Fund holds around 19.6% stake, and Alibaba 7.2% stake in the company.

Elevation Capital and Berkshire hold 5.1% and 2.8% in the company respectively. While founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and his affiliate VSS Investco hold 9.6% and 5% in Paytm respectively.

The Noida-based company’s lead bookrunners for the offer include ICICI Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citibank and HDFC Bank.

“We offer payment services, commerce and cloud services and financial services (including via financial partners) to 333 million consumers and 21.1 million merchants as of March 31, 2021," the company said as a part of the DRHP.

