Paytm IPO allotment is likely to take place today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹18,300 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders would be able to check their Paytm share allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Paytm IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the public issue.

Links to check Paytm IPO allotment status

As mentioned earlier, bidders can check their Paytm IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE or at the Link Intime website. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at Link Intime

Those Paytm IPO bidders, who want to check their application status at the official website of Link Intime. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Paytm IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Paytm IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at BSE

To check Paytm IPO allotment status at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Paytm IPO;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Paytm IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.