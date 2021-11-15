2 min read.Updated: 15 Nov 2021, 08:14 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar
Paytm IPO allotment date: Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at either BSE or at the Link Intime website
Listen to this article
Paytm IPO allotment is likely to take place today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹18,300 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders would be able to check their Paytm share allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Paytm IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the public issue.
How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at Link Intime
Those Paytm IPO bidders, who want to check their application status at the official website of Link Intime. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;