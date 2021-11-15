Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Paytm IPO allotment today. Here's how to check application status online

Paytm IPO allotment today. Here's how to check application status online

Paytm IPO allotment status: For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
2 min read . 08:14 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Paytm IPO allotment date: Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at either BSE or at the Link Intime website

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paytm IPO allotment is likely to take place today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth 18,300 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders would be able to check their Paytm share allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Paytm IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the public issue.

Paytm IPO allotment is likely to take place today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth 18,300 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders would be able to check their Paytm share allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Paytm IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the public issue.

Links to check Paytm IPO allotment status

Links to check Paytm IPO allotment status

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As mentioned earlier, bidders can check their Paytm IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE or at the Link Intime website. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at Link Intime

Those Paytm IPO bidders, who want to check their application status at the official website of Link Intime. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Paytm IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

MINT PREMIUM See All

India’s  top  startups make staff richer by $5 bn this year

Red-hot IPO market lifts i-banking fees

Does it make sense to go for a  car subscription r ...

Brigade Enterprise reports decent earnings in Sep qtr

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Paytm IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at BSE

To check Paytm IPO allotment status at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Paytm IPO;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Paytm IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!