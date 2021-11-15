Paytm IPO allotment today. Here's how to check application status online

Paytm IPO allotment today. Here's how to check application status online2 min read . 08:14 AM IST
- Paytm IPO allotment date: Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at either BSE or at the Link Intime website
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paytm IPO allotment is likely to take place today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹18,300 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders would be able to check their Paytm share allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Paytm IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the public issue.
Paytm IPO allotment is likely to take place today. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹18,300 crore are advised to keep an eye on the finalisation of share allotment process. After the announcement of share allotment, bidders would be able to check their Paytm share allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar of the public issue. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Paytm IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd is the official registrar of the public issue.
Links to check Paytm IPO allotment status
Links to check Paytm IPO allotment status
As mentioned earlier, bidders can check their Paytm IPO allotment status online by logging in at either BSE or at the Link Intime website. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at Link Intime
Those Paytm IPO bidders, who want to check their application status at the official website of Link Intime. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
2] Select Paytm IPO;
3] Enter your PAN card details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your Paytm IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.
How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at BSE
To check Paytm IPO allotment status at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Paytm IPO;
3] Enter your application number;
4] Enter PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Paytm IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!