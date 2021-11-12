Paytm IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here

Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. It offers a range of services to the users - payment services and financial services. It is the largest payments platform in India, with a GMV of around ₹4 lakh crore in FY21. As of June 30, 2021, it offers payment services, commerce & cloud services, and financial services to 33.7 crore consumers & over 2.2 crore merchants.

