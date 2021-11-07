“While valuations may appear to be expensive, Paytm has become synonymous with digital payments through mobile and is the market leader in the mobile payment space. Patym is well positioned to benefit from the exponential 5x growth in mobile payments between FY2021 – FY2026 and hence believe that the valuations are justified. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue," said Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel One.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}