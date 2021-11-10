Paytm IPO: What GMP signals on last day of subscription

According to market observers, shares of Paytm are trading at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹60. Market observers went on to add that Paytm IPO GMP has been nosediving ever since it became available for trade in the grey market. They said that Paytm IPO grey market premium has fallen from ₹150 to ₹55 in the last one week. They said that Paytm IPO GMP was expected to improve after the subscription opening, but after this ‘not so encouraging’ response from the bidders, Paytm share price has further gone down in the grey market.

