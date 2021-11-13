Paytm IPO (Initial Public Offering) share allotment is likely on 15th November 2021 i.e. on Monday. Those who bid for the public issue worth ₹18,300 crore are advised to check their application status either at BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime Private Ltd website. Ahead of announcement of share allotment, Paytm IPO GMP has started gaining its lost ground.

According to market observers, share of Paytm are available at a premium of ₹30. This grey market premium (GMP) of the public issue is expected to further improve after the change in market sentiment on Friday session.

Paytm IPO GMP

As told by market observers, Paytm IPO GMP today is ₹30, which is ₹12 higher from its Friday morning GMP of ₹18. On Thursday evening Paytm IPO GMP was ₹30. Market observers said that Paytm IPO GMP has gained its lost ground after the change in market mood on Friday and expected that Paytm share price may further go upside if this market trend continues next week. They said that Paytm IPO GMP today is ₹30, this simply means grey market is expecting Paytm IPO listing at around ₹2180 ( ₹2150 + ₹30), which is at par with its price band of ₹2080 to ₹2150 per equity share.

Links to check Paytm IPO allotment status online

As mentioned above, Paytm IPO allotment date is likely on 15th November 2021 and bidders are advised to check their application online by logging in at BSE or official registrar's website. The official registrar of the public issue is Link Intime Pvt Ltd. For convenience, bidders can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Paytm IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at BSE's direct web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Paytm IPO;

3] Enter your Paytm IPO application number;

4] Fill your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Paytm IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Paytm IPO allotment status at Link Intime

1] Login at Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Paytm IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Paytm IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

