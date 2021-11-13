Paytm IPO: Latest GMP (grey market premium), how to check allotment status

As told by market observers, Paytm IPO GMP today is ₹30, which is ₹12 higher from its Friday morning GMP of ₹18. On Thursday evening Paytm IPO GMP was ₹30. Market observers said that Paytm IPO GMP has gained its lost ground after the change in market mood on Friday and expected that Paytm share price may further go upside if this market trend continues next week. They said that Paytm IPO GMP today is ₹30, this simply means grey market is expecting Paytm IPO listing at around ₹2180 ( ₹2150 + ₹30), which is at par with its price band of ₹2080 to ₹2150 per equity share.