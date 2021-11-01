Paytm's parent One97 Communications will come out with its initial public offering (IPO) next week on Monday, November 8 with the price band fixed at ₹2,080-2,150 per share, implying a valuation of around ₹1.48 lakh crore. The three-day share sale will conclude on November 10.

The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹8,300 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders to the tune of ₹10,000 crore. The ₹18,300 crore-offer will be the biggest in the country after Coal India's issue back in 2010 wherein the state-owned had garnered ₹15,200 crore. The company skipped pre-IPO funding round to expedite launch of the initial share sale.

The company plans to use proceeds of the fresh issue to grow its business lines and acquire new merchants and customers. Paytm, led by founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has expanded beyond digital payments into newer categories of lending, gaming, wealth management, financial services, and digital commerce.

Almost 75% of the issue worth ₹13,725 crore is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), with 10% of the issue worth ₹1,830 crore reserved for retail buyers, the BSE filing showed.

In the first quarter of FY22, the company's payments and financial services revenue alone stood at ₹689.4 crore contributing to 77 per cent of its total revenue. The company incurred a loss of ₹2.9 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

