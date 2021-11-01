The IPO comprises issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹8,300 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders to the tune of ₹10,000 crore. The ₹18,300 crore-offer will be the biggest in the country after Coal India's issue back in 2010 wherein the state-owned had garnered ₹15,200 crore. The company skipped pre-IPO funding round to expedite launch of the initial share sale.