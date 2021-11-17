Paytm IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of share listing date

According to market observers, Paytm IPO GMP today is in negative zone as shares of the fintech company are available at a discounted price of ₹30. They said that Paytm IPO GMP has been nosediving for last one week and it has come down from ₹150 levels to this minus ₹30 levels in this period. Paytm IPO grey market price on yesterday was Zero. Market observers went on to add that Paytm share price drying in the grey market is a matter of concern as it is giving signals that Paytm shares may list at discounted price. However, they said that heavy sell off in the stock market on Monday can also be a reason for Paytm shares slipping in the negative zone today.

