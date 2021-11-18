Paytm listing: Macquarie initiates underperform rating, cuts target price by 40%

“Dabbling in multiple business lines inhibits PayTM from being a category leader in any business except wallets, which are becoming inconsequential with the meteoric rise in UPI payments. Competition and regulation will drive down unit economics and/or growth prospects in the medium term in our view. Unless PayTM lends, it can’t make significant money by merely being a distributor. We therefore question its ability to achieve scale with profitability," Macquire said in a note to its investors.

