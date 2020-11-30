Paytm Money to offer investments in IPOs

“The Indian startup ecosystem has a growing appetite for entering the capital market. Now more companies want to raise capital from a broader set of investors with a public listing. Investors are also increasingly willing to diversify their portfolio. This presents a big opportunity and we intend to make the process more accessible. In the near future, we plan to launch IPO funding, derivatives trading, margin finance, and a host of other value-added features to make investing seamless and convenient," said Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer, Paytm Money.