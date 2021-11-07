Another busy IPO week is on us. The ₹18,300 crore Paytm IPO, the biggest ever in the country after Coal India's ₹15,200 crore offer in 2010, opens for subscription on November 8 and is scheduled to close on November 10. Another two public issues - from Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets; and Latent View Analytics - will also hit the Street this week. Sapphire Foods India IPO opens on November 9 and Latent View Analytics on November 10.

Ahead of its initial share sale, digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Wednesday raised ₹8,235 crore from anchor investor, including Blackrock, CPPIB, Birla MF, GIC and other blue-chip funds. With this, Paytm has already secured 45 per cent of its ₹18,300 crore initial public offer (IPO).

One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand name, is offering shares in the price band of ₹2,080-2,150 per share and the issue comprises issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹8,300 crore and offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders to the tune of ₹10,000 crore.

Sapphire Foods India has fixed a price band of ₹1,120-1,180 a share for its ₹2,073-crore initial public offering (IPO). The initial share-sale will open on November 9 and conclude on November 11. The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,75,69,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Latent View Analytics has fixed a price band of ₹190-197 a share for its ₹600-crore initial share-sale that opens for public subscription on November 10. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 12. Latent View Analytics IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹474 crore and an offer of sale of equity shares to the tune of ₹126 crore by a promoter and existing shareholders.

Five companies successfully concluded their public offerings (IPOs) recently: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa; Fino Payments Bank; Policybazaar parent entity PB Fintech; decorative aesthetics supplier SJS Enterprises; and microcrystalline cellulose maker Sigachi Industries .

This year, as many as 46 companies have floated their IPOs to raise ₹80,102 crore and market experts believe that the year should close with the ₹1-lakh crore primary market fundraising. The fundraising so far this year is way higher than ₹26,611 crore collected by 15 companies through initial share-sales in the entire 2020. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.