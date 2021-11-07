Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Paytm, Sapphire Foods, Latent View Analytics IPOs open this week. Details here

Paytm, Sapphire Foods, Latent View Analytics IPOs open this week. Details here

Paytm; Sapphire Foods India and Latent View Analytics are set to launch their IPOs this week to collectively mop up about 21,000 crore.
2 min read . 10:35 AM IST Livemint

  • The IPOs of Paytm, Sapphire Foods India and Latent View Analytics are scheduled to open on November 8, November 9 and November 10, respectively.

Another busy IPO week is on us. The 18,300 crore Paytm IPO, the biggest ever in the country after Coal India's 15,200 crore offer in 2010, opens for subscription on November 8 and is scheduled to close on November 10. Another two public issues - from Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets; and Latent View Analytics - will also hit the Street this week. Sapphire Foods India IPO opens on November 9 and Latent View Analytics on November 10. 

Ahead of its initial share sale, digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Wednesday raised 8,235 crore from anchor investor, including Blackrock, CPPIB, Birla MF, GIC and other blue-chip funds. With this, Paytm has already secured 45 per cent of its 18,300 crore initial public offer (IPO).

One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand name, is offering shares in the price band of 2,080-2,150 per share and the issue comprises issuance of fresh equity shares worth 8,300 crore and offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders to the tune of 10,000 crore.

Sapphire Foods India has fixed a price band of 1,120-1,180 a share for its 2,073-crore initial public offering (IPO). The initial share-sale will open on November 9 and conclude on November 11. The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,75,69,941 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Latent View Analytics has fixed a price band of 190-197 a share for its 600-crore initial share-sale that opens for public subscription on November 10. The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 12. Latent View Analytics IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth 474 crore and an offer of sale of equity shares to the tune of 126 crore by a promoter and existing shareholders.

Five companies successfully concluded their public offerings (IPOs) recently: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa; Fino Payments Bank; Policybazaar parent entity PB Fintech; decorative aesthetics supplier SJS Enterprises; and microcrystalline cellulose maker Sigachi Industries .

This year, as many as 46 companies have floated their IPOs to raise 80,102 crore and market experts believe that the year should close with the 1-lakh crore primary market fundraising. The fundraising so far this year is way higher than 26,611 crore collected by 15 companies through initial share-sales in the entire 2020. (With Agency Inputs)

