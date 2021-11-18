Paytm share listing today. Stock experts predict tepid debut

On Paytm IPO listing price that one can expect; Abhay Agarwal, Founder and Fund Manager at Piper Serica — a SEBI registered PMS said, "We are expecting a weak listing. Will not be surprised to see the stock trade below the issue price and stay there in the foreseeable future. While the company has a well-known brand name and its service is omnipresent, the IPO is quite aggressively priced, not leaving much on the table for investors. Unlike Zomato and Nykaa, Paytm is in a very competitive space which will reduce its ability to grow profitably for quite a long time. The IPO saw poor response from HNIs and we do not expect any aggressive buying to emerge even at a lower price."