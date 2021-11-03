PB Fintech IPO subscribes 17 times on final day

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PB Fintech Ltd's ₹6017 crore initial public offering which closed on Wednesday got demand for 17 times the shares on offer.As of 5.45pm on Wednesday, the three-day IPO received applications for 572.38 million shares, compared with the issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 32.04 million shares.At the upper end of the Rs940-980 price band for the issue, the parent of online financial service providers Policybazaar and Paisabazaar firm drew bids worth roughly ₹ 56,093.64 crore.The institutional investor category received bids for 481.02 million shares and the book was subscribed 27.52 times, data showed.The non institutional category comprising high networth individuals was subscribed 8.15 times. Demand from retail individual investors, whose investments cannot exceed ₹2 lakh ini an IPO, stood at 3.45 times."Going forward, PB Fintech intends to continuously acquire new customers through brand building activities to educate Consumers about insurance and personal credit needs and international expansions. It also plans to expand into adjacencies platform with investment in digital and technology infrastructure and strategic investments and acquisitions to enhance product and service capabilities. Given the positive industry prospects and Policy Bazaar strong foothold, we have a positive view on the company from the long term perspective", said Ashika research in a note to investors.Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries Ltd received a stellar response with subscribing nearly 102 times. QIB applied for over 86 times, High networth investors subscribed 172 times while retail investors got over 80 times subscription.SJS Enterprises Ltd received a tepid response. Retail investors subscribed 1.23 times. High networth investors applied 1.16 times while QIB's portion subscribed 89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PB Fintech Ltd's ₹6017 crore initial public offering which closed on Wednesday got demand for 17 times the shares on offer.As of 5.45pm on Wednesday, the three-day IPO received applications for 572.38 million shares, compared with the issue size—excluding the anchor book—of 32.04 million shares.At the upper end of the Rs940-980 price band for the issue, the parent of online financial service providers Policybazaar and Paisabazaar firm drew bids worth roughly ₹ 56,093.64 crore.The institutional investor category received bids for 481.02 million shares and the book was subscribed 27.52 times, data showed.The non institutional category comprising high networth individuals was subscribed 8.15 times. Demand from retail individual investors, whose investments cannot exceed ₹2 lakh ini an IPO, stood at 3.45 times."Going forward, PB Fintech intends to continuously acquire new customers through brand building activities to educate Consumers about insurance and personal credit needs and international expansions. It also plans to expand into adjacencies platform with investment in digital and technology infrastructure and strategic investments and acquisitions to enhance product and service capabilities. Given the positive industry prospects and Policy Bazaar strong foothold, we have a positive view on the company from the long term perspective", said Ashika research in a note to investors.Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries Ltd received a stellar response with subscribing nearly 102 times. QIB applied for over 86 times, High networth investors subscribed 172 times while retail investors got over 80 times subscription.SJS Enterprises Ltd received a tepid response. Retail investors subscribed 1.23 times. High networth investors applied 1.16 times while QIB's portion subscribed 89%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}