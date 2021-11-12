PB Fintech IPO: What GMP reflects after announcement of share allotment

According to market observers, PB Fintech IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹55, which is ₹13 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹42. Market observers said that after nosediving from ₹150 levels to around ₹40 in last one week; this is for the first time when PB Fintech grey market price has surged. They said that the rise is noticeable as it has taken place despite sideways trend with weak bias in the market. They said that recent market sentiment also played a vital role in performance of the PolicyBazaar shares in the grey market.

