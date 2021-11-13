PB Fintech IPO: What GMP signals ahead of PolicyBazaar share listing date

According to market observers, PolicyBazaar IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹123, which is more than double from yesterday's PB Fintech IPO GMP of ₹55. Market observers went on to add that after trading tepid for near one week, PB Fintech share price has skyrocketed in the grey market after the change in market sentiment on Friday. They said that for last one week, market sentiment was sideways with weak bias that affected the grey market as well. As the market sentiment has changed, they said that one can expect attractive listing of the public issue.

