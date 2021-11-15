PB Fintech share listing date today. Experts predict 'moderate' gain on debut

PB Fintech IPO listing date: PolicyBazaar shars are going to hit Dalal Street today. According to stock market experts, public issue worth ₹5,625 crore may have a 'moderate' debut at Indian bourses today. They said that PB Fintech shares' listing may not be ‘buzzing’ and the public issue may list at marginal or moderate premium of around 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

Speaking on PB Fintech share listing gain; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The IPO of PB Fintech got a moderate response from the investors. The company is well placed in its segment but the aggressive pricing made investors cautious. Due to first-mover advantage, it should have an upper hand over rising competitors. Due to expensive pricing, listing gains may not be remarkable but probability of 10 per cent to 15 per cent gains on listing cannot be denied."

However, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said that PB Fintech shares will debut at Indian Boruses in the range of ₹1100 to ₹1244 per equity share range and said, "There might not be fireworks liker opening for the public issue but it will give moderate premium to the lucky bidders. PB Fintech shares may list in the range of ₹1100 to ₹1244. So, one can expect up to 25 per cent listing gain from the public issue against its price band of ₹940 to ₹980 per equity share."

Speaking on PB Fintech IPO listing gain; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "We are expecting at least double digit percentage listing gain from the public issue. PB Fintech shares may list around ₹1100 per share levels, giving around 10 to 12 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders who got PB Fintech shares via allotment process."

Aayush Agrawal, Sr. Research Analyst - Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "PB Fintech got a decent response from the market getting subscribed 16.58 times. We expect the shares to list between ₹1100 to ₹1150, which is 10 per cent to 15 per cent higher than its price band."

Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "PB Fintech Limited revenue growth is encouraging but not profitable whereas stiff competition is the biggest concern for the company as rich valuation is dampening its prospects. We expect listing gain of ₹60 or around 6 per cent and listing price to be ₹1040 per share."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

