PDP Shipping IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

PDP Shipping IPO allotment status: PDP Shipping IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, March 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the

PDP Shipping IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, March 17, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday itself.

Advertisement

PDP Shipping IPO listing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18.

The end-to-end logistics solutions company opened for subscription on Monday, March 10 and ended on Wednesday, March 12. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw tepid response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) (14%), and healthy response from retail investors (1.88x). PDP Shipping IPO subscription status was 1.01 times on the third day, according to chittorgarh.com

How to check PDP Shipping IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have applied for PDP Shipping IPO, you can check your PDP Shipping IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the PDP Shipping IPO allotment status of your application on the PDP Shipping IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Advertisement

Step 1:

Upon clicking the link provided earlier, you will encounter five links where you can check the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five links given, then choose PDP Shipping Limited from the dropdown menu in the IPO selection section.

Step 3:

Choose one of the three available options to verify the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you opt for the application number, enter it along with the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

- For the Demat Account option, input the captcha code and your account details. Click "Submit."

- The third option is PAN; enter the PAN number and the captcha code before clicking “Submit."

How to check PDP Shipping IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1

Advertisement

Go to the allotment section of the official BSE website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Select 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3

From the drop-down list, choose the appropriate 'Issue Name' for the IPO.

Step 4

Enter either your application number or PAN.

Also Read | Market volatility hits IPOs, 37 newly listed stocks now below issue prices

PDP Shipping IPO GMP today PDP Shipping IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹135 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.