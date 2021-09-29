PE firm CX Alternative-backed Veeda to raise over 831 cr via IPO

The firm has four facilities in Ahmedabad and one facility at Mehsana, Gujarat capable of serving as sites for clinical trials, bioanalytical studies facilities and volunteer screening facilities. The firm also installed 46 bioanalytical systems across its facilities to facilitate in providing efficient bioanalytical services with a capability of processing 1 lakh samples per month as on March 2021. Further, for its per-clinical trials it has two facilities in Bangalore at Peenya and Devarahosanhally with 99 exclusive experiment rooms designed as per international standards.

