Peak XV-backed Awfis Space Solutions IPO to announce price band tomorrow; Check out 10 key things to know from RHP
Awfis Space Solutions IPO: Awfis Space Solutions compares its business model with unlisted companies like We Work, Cowrks, Smartworks, and Tablespace, offering flexible workspace solutions in India for individuals, start-ups, SMEs, and major corporations.
The Awfis Space Solutions IPO, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 22, and close on Monday, May 27, will announce its price band tomorrow (Thursday, May 16). As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the allocation to anchor investors for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 21.
