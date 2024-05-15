The Awfis Space Solutions IPO, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 22, and close on Monday, May 27, will announce its price band tomorrow (Thursday, May 16). As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the allocation to anchor investors for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company offers a wide range of flexible workspace solutions, from individual flexible desk requirements to tailored office spaces for start-ups, small and medium companies (SMEs), major organisations, and multinational corporations.

The company's flexible workplace solutions cater to a wide range of seat cohorts, from a single seat to several seats, and may be rented by clients for periods ranging from an hour to several years. Over time, the firm has transformed from a co-working environment to an integrated workspace solutions platform.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO issue size comprises of a fresh issue of ₹128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,295,699 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each by the promoter selling shareholder, Peak XV Partners Investments V (formerly known as SCI Investments V), offloading up to 6,615,586 equity shares; other selling shareholders, Bisque Ltd, who intends to sell up to 5,594,912 equity shares; and Link Investment Trust, who is likely to sell up to 85,201 equity shares, as per the RHP.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the following objectives: capital expenditure for the establishment of new centres (42.03 crore); working capital requirements (54.37 crore); and general corporate purposes.

Here are 10 key things from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that investors might want to know before subscribing to the issue.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Promoters The company's promoters include Amit Ramani, an individual promoter, and Peak XV, a promoter selling shareholder. As of the date of this Red Herring Prospectus (May 14), the promoters together held 27,444,403 equity shares, representing 41.05% of their company's pre-Offer issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The amendment agreement dated May 1, 2024 for amending the Shareholders' Agreement executed by and amongst the Company; Peak XV, Bisque Limited, Link Investment Trust, Ashish Kacholia, QRG Investments and Holdings Limited, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Rajiv Goel, Ramesh Kumar Sharma, VBAP Holdings Private Limited, Karmav Real Estate Holdings LLP, Emerge Capital Opportunities Scheme, Arjun Bhartia and Ashutosh Bihani; Madhu Jain, Ashish Rathi, Incipience Dealers LLP, M/s. Samedh Trinity Partners, Tarun Khanna, Saurabh Gupta and Amit Ramani.

As of the date of this Red Herring Prospectus, the company has 28 equity shareholders. The following is a list of their significant shareholders, together with the quantity of equity shares they hold:

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Shareholders

Awfis Space Solutions IPO Peers The company noted that, with the implementation of the MA model, it thinks there are no listed companies of equal scale and business model in India or elsewhere that are equivalent to itsbusiness. Nonetheless have included comparisons to unlisted companies such as We Work, Cowrks, Smartworks, and Tablespace.

Awfis Space Solutions Model details The company adopted two differentiated models for sourcing and procuring workspaces, namely the straight lease (SL) model and the managed aggregation (MA) model.

The SL model involves developers or space owners leasing space to flexible workspace operators on traditional leases with typical market terms and conditions, such as a fixed monthly rental, common area maintenance charges, security deposit, minimum lock-in period, lease tenure, and escalations. They bear the whole capital investment for fitting out the property.

Under MA Model, there are no listed companies of equal size and business model in India or elsewhere that are equivalent to theirs. Under the MA model, developers or space owners may incur capital expenditure on fit-out, in part or in full, with the remainder borne by the operator (if any), depending on other terms of the MA model, often foregoing a fixed rental for a component of minimum guarantee on a case-by-case basis and may take up a share of the revenue/profit on pre-negotiated terms, according to the CBRE Report.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO business Awfis Space Solutions Limited, founded in December 2014, provides workplace solutions in India.

The company provides a variety of flexible workspace options to meet the demands of individuals, start-ups, SMEs, and major corporations.

The company's primary offering is co-working, which includes flexible workplaces, specialised office spaces, and mobility solutions. Awfis Space Solutions Limited also offers support services such as food and drinks, IT assistance, infrastructure, and event hosting.

As of December 31, 2023, the firm operated 169 facilities in 16 cities throughout India, totalling 105,258 seats and a chargeable area of 5.33 million square feet. Furthermore, 31 centres with 25,312 seats are now being fitted out, with a billable area of 1.23 million square feet.

Awfis Space Solutions market The firm believes it is well positioned to benefit from such developments because of its capacity to deliver flexible workplaces across its network in Tier 1 cities, as well as the strategic advantage gained from its early concentration on Tier 2 locations.

Their existing network, which spans nine Tier 1 and seven Tier 2 cities, serves as a basis for them to develop into other areas more economically and efficiently. The firm intends to grow its network in high-demand micro-markets inside these Tier 1 cities, therefore strengthening its position in these areas. They have also selected more Tier 2 cities, such as Lucknow, Guwahati, and Vijayawada, to join in the near future.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO industry The Indian office market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2026. According to the CBRE Report, India's commercial Tier 1 office stock will reach 832 million square feet on December 31, 2023. Furthermore, the unstructured commercial office stock in Tier 1 cities is anticipated to be between 600 and 730 million square feet (depending on the average work desk space occupied per person) as of December 31, 2023.

Awfis Space Solutions Limited's revenue climbed by 103% and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 18.4% during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO - key risks Some of the key risks are as follows;

The company's history includes net losses, negative earnings per share ("EPS"), and a return on net worth ("RoNW"). To achieve profitability, the firm must create and sustain higher revenues while managing costs, and failure to do so may have a negative impact on their business, operating performance, cash flows, and financial condition.

The firm is exposed to risks inherent in the SL model that we may not be able to avoid, and as a result, its business, operating results, cash flows, and financial condition may suffer. Lock-in of equity shares allotted to anchor investors 50% of the equity shares offered to anchor investors under the anchor investor component will be locked in for 90 days from the date of allotment, while the remaining 50% will be locked in for 30 days.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

