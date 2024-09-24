Pelatro share price: NSE SME stock lists at ₹75 per share premium. Details here

  • Pelatro share price: The NSE SME stock listed at 275 apiece, delivering 37.50% listing gain to the lucky allottees

Asit Manohar
Updated24 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Stock market today: Pelatro shares touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>288.75 apiece after listing at a whopping premium on Tuesday.
Stock market today: Pelatro shares touched an intraday high of ₹288.75 apiece after listing at a whopping premium on Tuesday.(Photo: Mint)

Stock market today: Pelatro shares debuted on the NSE SME Emerge platform at a whopping 37.50 per cent premium against the upper price band of 200 per equity share. Pelatro's share price was listed at 275 apiece and touched an intraday high of 288.75 apiece within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. 

The NSE SME IPO was launched at 190 to 200 per equity shareand proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. Subscription for the SME IPO opened on September 16, 2024, and ended on September 19, 2024. The public issue was subscribed over 20 times, which the primary market investors can consider a decent response. The public issue was aimed at raising 55.98 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. This means the net proceeds of the book build issue will go into the company's balance sheet.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, purchasing and installing IT equipment, investing in a subsidiary, funding working capital needs, and other general corporate purposes.

The company is a global technology firm that has developed a customer engagement platform called mViva, which enables customer-centric interactions between enterprises and their end users. mViva processes large amounts of data across nearly a billion consumers in 30 countries, helping businesses understand customer behavior and enhance engagement, company's DRHP says.

The platform offers a comprehensive range of services, including data collection, analysis, audience selection, and execution of marketing strategies based on behavioral insights. It is user-friendly, designed for marketers without technical expertise, and supports the creation of both short-term and long-term customer journeys.

As of May 31, 2024, mViva has been implemented or is in progress across 38 telecom networks in 30 countries, including regions like Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, the DRHP report showed.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOPelatro share price: NSE SME stock lists at ₹75 per share premium. Details here

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

221.00
11:06 AM | 24 SEP 2024
0.65 (0.29%)

Tata Steel

158.75
11:06 AM | 24 SEP 2024
4.8 (3.12%)

Tata Power

463.40
11:06 AM | 24 SEP 2024
9.05 (1.99%)

Vedanta

469.15
11:06 AM | 24 SEP 2024
16.1 (3.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,052.15
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
63.55 (6.43%)

Firstsource Solutions

331.00
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
16.15 (5.13%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

303.40
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
13.05 (4.49%)

National Aluminium Company

188.15
10:53 AM | 24 SEP 2024
7.85 (4.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,175.00240.00
    Chennai
    76,181.00240.00
    Delhi
    76,333.00240.00
    Kolkata
    76,185.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.