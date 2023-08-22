Pencil maker DOMS files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹1,200 crore via IPO1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:54 PM IST
The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹850 crore.
DOMS Industries Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The initial public offer (IPO) aggregating up to ₹1,200 crore of the leading holistic creative products player in the Indian stationery and art products market comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹850 crore.
