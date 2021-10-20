Pepperfry may file for IPO by next June

“We are raising a pre-IPO round of between $50-100 million. While we have enough money in the bank, we will raise more money to align a good set of investors on our side before we hit the IPO. We have been fortunate to have marquee investors on our board and would like to get a similar cohort of great names," Ashish Shah, co-founder and chief operating officer, Pepperfry, said in an interview.