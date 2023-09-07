comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 15:58:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.5 -1.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 231.9 -1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,596.55 1.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.45 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 254.45 0.06%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  After Pepsico's investment, Instacart plans to fix IPO price range, launch investor roadshow as early as Monday
Back

After Pepsico's investment, Instacart plans to fix IPO price range, launch investor roadshow as early as Monday

 1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:23 AM IST Livemint

Online grocery delivery startup Instacart Inc. is preparing to set a price range for its initial public offering and start its investor roadshow as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank's Arm and Instacart are all set to lighten up the IPO market this year (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
SoftBank's Arm and Instacart are all set to lighten up the IPO market this year (Getty Images via AFP)

Cheering the IPO market, Instacart Inc is preparing to fix a price range for its upcoming IPO, backed by Pepsico, as early as Monday. The online grocery delivery startup will also launch its investor roadshow by Monday, reported Bloomberg citing sources.

The company is also planning to price its listing on September 19, with trading starting the following day, found BB. However, the plan is yet to be finalised and there are possibilities of change in timeline. Most of the plan depends on market conditions.

Till now, there has been no official confirmation by any Instacart representative. After SoftBank's Arm Holdings, Instacart's public listing can serve as a catalyser to boost the growth of IPO market. Recently, investors witnessed Arm Holdings fixing a price range for its IPO, which is considered as the biggest listing of the year.

Other than the two firms, Klaviyo, is also aiming for a successful public listing thiss year. The e-commerce marketing company is working on a similar timelines as that of Instacart. Its price range expected as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the deliberations. Like Instacart, the listing could price on Sept. 19, they said. Klaviyo declined to comment.

About Instacart

Founded in 2012, Instacart has been preparing to go public for years, hoping to capitalize on its surging popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as online shopping for groceries became the norm.

Instacart raised $2.74 billion as a startup and was valued at $39 billion in 2021, according to data provider PitchBook. But as the pandemic waned — and diners began to emerge from lockdowns and return to restaurants — Instacart’s growth faded too. That forced the company to slash its internal valuation three times last year to about $13 billion by last October. PepsiCo Inc. is a backer of the IPO, Instacart’s prospectus showed.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 07:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App