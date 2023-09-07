After Pepsico's investment, Instacart plans to fix IPO price range, launch investor roadshow as early as Monday1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Online grocery delivery startup Instacart Inc. is preparing to set a price range for its initial public offering and start its investor roadshow as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.
Cheering the IPO market, Instacart Inc is preparing to fix a price range for its upcoming IPO, backed by Pepsico, as early as Monday. The online grocery delivery startup will also launch its investor roadshow by Monday, reported Bloomberg citing sources.
