Online grocery delivery startup Instacart Inc. is preparing to set a price range for its initial public offering and start its investor roadshow as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cheering the IPO market, Instacart Inc is preparing to fix a price range for its upcoming IPO, backed by Pepsico, as early as Monday. The online grocery delivery startup will also launch its investor roadshow by Monday, reported Bloomberg citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company is also planning to price its listing on September 19, with trading starting the following day, found BB. However, the plan is yet to be finalised and there are possibilities of change in timeline. Most of the plan depends on market conditions.

Till now, there has been no official confirmation by any Instacart representative. After SoftBank's Arm Holdings, Instacart's public listing can serve as a catalyser to boost the growth of IPO market. Recently, investors witnessed Arm Holdings fixing a price range for its IPO, which is considered as the biggest listing of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other than the two firms, Klaviyo, is also aiming for a successful public listing thiss year. The e-commerce marketing company is working on a similar timelines as that of Instacart. Its price range expected as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the deliberations. Like Instacart, the listing could price on Sept. 19, they said. Klaviyo declined to comment.

About Instacart Founded in 2012, Instacart has been preparing to go public for years, hoping to capitalize on its surging popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as online shopping for groceries became the norm.

Instacart raised $2.74 billion as a startup and was valued at $39 billion in 2021, according to data provider PitchBook. But as the pandemic waned — and diners began to emerge from lockdowns and return to restaurants — Instacart’s growth faded too. That forced the company to slash its internal valuation three times last year to about $13 billion by last October. PepsiCo Inc. is a backer of the IPO, Instacart’s prospectus showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Bloomberg)