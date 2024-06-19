Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO to open on June 25; price band fixed at ₹162-171 apiece
The Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited IPO price band has been set at ₹162 to ₹171 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. The Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO will begin subscriptions on Tuesday, June 25, and end on Thursday, June 27. The floor price is 16.2 times of the face value and the cap price is 17.1 times of the face value of the equity shares. Bids can be placed for a minimum of 800 equity shares and in increments of 800 equity shares after that.
