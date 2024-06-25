Petro Carbon IPO booked 83% on day 1 so far: Retail and NII fully subscribed; check GMP, other key details
Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO, with a price band of ₹162 to ₹171 per share, has a lot size of 800 shares. The company's peers are Goa Carbon Ltd and India Carbon Ltd. Petro Carbon IPO GMP today is +110, indicating a premium in the grey market.
Petro Carbon IPO: Subscriptions for the Petro Carbon and Chemicals IPO opened on Tuesday, June 25, and will run through Thursday, June 27. There are 800 shares in the Petro Carbon IPO lot size. With a face value of ₹10, the Petro Carbon IPO price band has been set between ₹162 and ₹171 per equity share.
