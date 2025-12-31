PE/VC stake sales in Indian IPOs hit four-year high even as their market share shrinks to a decade low

Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database Group, said, "While the share of IPOs where PE/VC investors sold stakes by number may be at 10-year low, this by no means signifies reduced activity by such investors in India. In fact, this could also point towards them continuing to hold on to their investment and not exiting, either partially or fully, at the time of the IPO.” He added that if such primary market activity continued in 2026, PE/VC stake sales were also likely to gain momentum.