PE/VC stake sales in Indian IPOs hit four-year high even as their market share shrinks to a decade low

In 2025, private equity and venture capital firms extracted the largest sum of cash from India’s initial public offerings (IPOs) in four years, even as their share in the country’s primary market shrank to its lowest in at least a decade. While these investors offloaded ₹20,643 crore worth of stock in 2025, they backed fewer than one in five listings, compared to around one in four in 2024 and around one in three in 2023.