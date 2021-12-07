Pharma ingredients maker Blue Jet Healthcare plans IPO

“The company is working with investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and JP Morgan on the proposed IPO, which is targeted for next year. They could raise around $100 million or more. Capital will be used for reducing debt, funding working capital requirements and future growth of the business," said one of the people cited above, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}