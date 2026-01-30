PhonePe IPO: Decoding business, revenue models from updated DRHP

Following the recent nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), PhonePe has presented its Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP), bringing it closer to its highly awaited public listing. The company, which initially submitted confidential IPO documents in September 2024, is now anticipated to launch on the markets shortly.

According to the UDRHP, the public offering will consist of an offer for sale (up to 50,660,446 equity shares), spearheaded by the majority stakeholder Walmart along with other notable investors like Tiger Global and Microsoft.

Advertisement

PhonePe leads the UPI sector in India, holding over 48% of the market share by transaction value, having processed 9.8 billion transactions in December alone, as per the latest data from NPCI. The firm has seen consistent revenue growth thanks to a variety of income sources in recent years while continuing to enhance its financial outcomes.

Also Read | Why no shareholder wants to sell the PhonePe stock?

According to the DRHP submitted by the company, PhonePe achieved ₹7,115 crore in revenue, indicating an impressive 40% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was complemented by the company's positive free cash flow, with operational cash flow reaching ₹1,202 crore.

PhonePe features an impressive lineup of investors, with Walmart as the majority stakeholder. Other notable investors consist of General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, TVS Capital, Tiger Global, Microsoft, and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Advertisement

As part of the IPO, Walmart, the main shareholder of PhonePe, will be selling 9% of its ownership, whereas Tiger Global plans to divest 0.2% and Microsoft will offload 0.7%.

Also Read | Walmart-backed PhonePe receives Sebi nod for IPO

Business Model and Revenue Streams At the group level, PhonePe generates income through a wide range of digital financial services and platform-based offerings, illustrating the company's transformation from primarily a payments app to a more comprehensive financial and tech ecosystem.

Traditional Revenue Platform A considerable share of revenue is derived from monetizing payment use cases throughout the PhonePe platform. This includes person-to-person (P2P) money transfers, bill payments, and payments made to both offline and online merchants.

With a substantial and engaged user base, PhonePe can capitalize on transaction volumes via service fees, partnerships, and value-added services, while still emphasizing the promotion of digital payments across India.

Advertisement

Another important source of income comes from aiding merchants with various payment solutions.

PhonePe provides payment devices and infrastructure that allow merchants to accept digital payments effortlessly. This includes Audio Payment Confirmation devices, known as Smartspeakers, which deliver immediate voice notifications for payments, Electronic Data Capture (EDC) machines for card transactions, and Payment Gateway services that cater to online businesses.

Also Read | PhonePe files papers for nearly ₹12,000-crore IPO via confidential route

Consumers (including Consumer Payments, Consumer Lending and Insurance)

These offerings enable merchants to boost their efficiency, minimize transaction friction, and build customer trust, while simultaneously generating recurring and transaction-based revenue for the company.

Advertisement

Additionally, the PhonePe Group generates income from services related to lending and insurance distribution. Through its platform, PhonePe links users with loans and insurance offerings from affiliated financial institutions. The company serves as a distribution channel, earning commissions and fees while facilitating access to credit and insurance solutions in a digital-first approach.

The group also derives revenue from mobile recharges, advertising income, and various other supplementary sources within the PhonePe platform. Notably, advertising revenue benefits from the platform’s high user engagement and data-driven targeting capabilities, enabling brands and merchants to effectively connect with customers within the app ecosystem.

Merchant Services Revenue

New Platforms Revenue Moreover, PhonePe has been diversifying into additional platforms as part of its long-term growth strategy. These initiatives include stock trading and mutual fund distribution, targeting the expanding retail investor segment in India.

Advertisement

The company has also introduced the Indus Appstore, an alternative application marketplace aimed at assisting developers and consumers within the Indian digital landscape. Although these new platforms are still in their initial phases of generating revenue, they symbolize crucial growth opportunities for the PhonePe Group in the medium to long term.

New Platforms Revenue

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.