PhonePe files papers for nearly ₹12,000-crore IPO via confidential route

US retailer Walmart Inc.-owned Indian payments firm PhonePe has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) via the confidential pre-filing route, the fintech said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The company has filed the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus (“PDRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE, and National Stock Exchange in relation to the IPO of its equity shares, under Chapter IIA of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018," the statement said.

"The filing of the PDRHP shall not necessarily mean that the company will undertake the IPO," it added.

PhonePe is expected to raise ₹11,000-12,000 crore largely through an offer for sale, according to a person close to the development.

The offering will have a mix of offer for sale and fresh issue, with the latter forming only a minor portion of the overall size, the person added.

The company has been gearing up for a public listing for several months. In February, it appointed JP Morgan, Citi India, Morgan Stanley, and Kotak Mahindra Capital as merchant bankers to manage the IPO. In April, it transitioned from a private firm to a public company.

It also restructured itself. In 2022, it shifted its domicile from Singapore to India, becoming the first Indian company to do so. The move involved a tax payment of about ₹8,000 crore to the Indian government.

Revenue rises, losses narrow Earlier this week, it reported revenue in excess of ₹7,000 crore and narrower losses for 2024-25, according to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations rose 41% to ₹7,148.6 crore in 2024-25 from ₹5,064.1 crore in 2023-24. While costs continued to grow, the pace was slower than the top-line expansion, helping PhonePe cut its consolidated loss after tax to ₹1,727.4 crore from ₹1,996.2 crore a year ago.

Founded in December 2015 by Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc. Beyond its core payments business, it has expanded into insurance, lending, and wealth management, besides opening consumer tech platforms such as Pincode and the Indus Appstore. It has raised close to $1 billion so far from investors including General Atlantic and Tiger Global, and was valued at $12 billion in its most recent funding round in 2023.