PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech firm raises ₹1,562.85 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Details inside

PhysicsWallah IPO: A day ahead of its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO), edtech firm PhysicsWallah completed its anchor investment round. The firm, co-founded by Alakh Pandey, Prateek Maheshwari and Ankit Maurya, raised over ₹1,500 crore in the anchor round ahead of the PhysicsWallah IPO.

The company raised ₹1,562.85 crore a day ahead of the public issue, it said on Monday.

PhysicsWallah IPO is set to open for bidding on Tuesday, November 11.

PhysicsWallah has allotted, 14,33,80,733 equity shares to 57 anchor investors. The funds were raised at the upper price band of ₹109 per equity share with face value of ₹1 per share (including share premium of ₹109 per equity share).

Out of the total allocation of 14,33,80,733 equity shares to the anchor investors, 7,95,48,091 equity shares amounting to 55.48% of the gross allocation, were allocated to 14 domestic mutual funds. This was done through a total of 35 schemes.

The anchor book saw participation from a wide variety of domestic investors, including ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Nippon MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, DSP MF, 360 ONE, Motilal Oswal MF, Tata MF, Bharti AXA MF, Edelweiss MF, and Canara Robeco MF to name a few. The anchor book saw participation from a wide variety of international investors, including Capital Research, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), Fidelity, Franklin Templeton Global, Eastspring Investments, Pine Bridge and White Oak Capital.

