PhysicsWallah IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

PhysicsWallah IPO allotment date: The PhysicsWallah IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, November 14). The investors who applied for the issue can check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status today in PhysicsWallah IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The PhysicsWallah IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 11 and closed on Thursday, November 13.

PhysicsWallah IPO subscription status was 1.81 times on day 3. The offering garnered generally favourable interest from investors. Individuals can verify the allotment basis to see if they have received any shares and the quantity. The allocated shares can also be checked through the IPO allotment status. For those who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares that have been allotted will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, November 17 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18.

If you have applied for the PhysicsWallah IPO, you can do a PhysicsWallah IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status of your application below: PhysicsWallah IPO:

How to check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here is the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO; the name will only appear if the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Choose one of the three available methods to check your status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Decide whether your application type will be ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Enter the necessary details based on the method you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 Once you have completed the captcha, click on the submit button.

How to check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment page on the official website of BSE - Check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status online at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 From the drop-down menu, pick the IPO you are interested in under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the PhysicsWallah IPO allotment status online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 On the NSE site, click on the "Click here to sign up" link to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Provide your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the new page that opens.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹109 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Considering the grey market trends over the past ten sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and is anticipated to decrease further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹9, as stated by experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

PhysicsWallah IPO