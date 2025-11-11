PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Issue opens today; GMP falls to 2%, check review, key details. Should you apply?

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering of Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 11 and conclude on Thursday, November 13. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹3.

PhysicsWallah price band has been set in the range of ₹103 to ₹109 per share. The PhysicsWallah IPO consists of a new issue of equity shares worth ₹3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares totaling up to ₹380 crore from the promoters.

Both promoters, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, plan to sell shares valued at ₹190 crore each via the OFS. Currently, each holds a 40.31 percent stake in the company.

PhysicsWallah provides test preparation courses for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, GATE, and UPSC, as well as upskilling programs, delivered through various online platforms (YouTube, its website, and applications), tech-enabled offline centers, and hybrid centers that blend online instruction with face-to-face support.

The company, which has the backing of WestBridge Capital, Hornbill, and GSV Ventures, reduced its losses to ₹243 crore for the year ending March 2025, a decrease from ₹1,131 crore the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue increased to ₹2,887 crore, rising from ₹1,941 crore in the same timeframe.

