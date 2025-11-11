Mint Market
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Issue opens today; GMP falls to 2%, check review, key details. Should you apply?

  • PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The PhysicsWallah IPO price band has been set in the range of 103 and 109 per share, with subscriptions opening on November 11. The offering includes 3,100 crore in new equity issuance. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is 3.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Nov 2025, 09:18:19 AM IST
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Price band set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>103-109 per share; check key dates, issue details, more
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Price band set at ₹103-109 per share; check key dates, issue details, more(Company website)

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering of Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 11 and conclude on Thursday, November 13. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is 3.

PhysicsWallah price band has been set in the range of 103 to 109 per share. The PhysicsWallah IPO consists of a new issue of equity shares worth 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares totaling up to 380 crore from the promoters.

Both promoters, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, plan to sell shares valued at 190 crore each via the OFS. Currently, each holds a 40.31 percent stake in the company.

PhysicsWallah provides test preparation courses for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, GATE, and UPSC, as well as upskilling programs, delivered through various online platforms (YouTube, its website, and applications), tech-enabled offline centers, and hybrid centers that blend online instruction with face-to-face support.

The company, which has the backing of WestBridge Capital, Hornbill, and GSV Ventures, reduced its losses to 243 crore for the year ending March 2025, a decrease from 1,131 crore the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue increased to 2,887 crore, rising from 1,941 crore in the same timeframe.

(Stay tuned with for more updates)

Follow updates here:
11 Nov 2025, 09:19:01 AM IST

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: Here's what GMP hints on the first bidding day

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates: PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is 3. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of PhysicsWallah share price was indicated at 112 apiece, which is 2.75% higher than the IPO price of 109.

Analyzing the grey market trends from the last seven sessions, today's IPO GMP shows a decline and is anticipated to decrease further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is 3.00, whereas the highest reaches 9.00.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

