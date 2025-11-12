PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 8% so far; GMP drops significantly. Check review, subscriptions.Apply or not?

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2 LIVE: The public offering for Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and will close on Thursday, November 13. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹1.5.
On the first bidding day, PhysicsWallah IPO subscription status was 7%. The retail segment saw a subscription rate of 33%, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category received 2% of bids. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids. Additionally, the employee segment was subscribed at a rate of 1.11x.
PhysicsWallah IPO price band has been established between ₹103 and ₹109. PhysicsWallah IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares valued at ₹3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares totaling up to ₹380 crore from the company's founders.
Both founders, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, intend to sell shares worth ₹190 crore each through the OFS. Each currently owns a 40.31% interest in the firm.
PhysicsWallah offers courses for test preparation for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, GATE, and UPSC, along with upskilling programs available through various online platforms (YouTube, its website, and apps), technology-enabled offline centers, and hybrid centers that combine online learning with in-person support.
The company, which is backed by WestBridge Capital, Hornbill, and GSV Ventures, managed to reduce its losses to ₹243 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, down from ₹1,131 crore the previous year. At the same time, revenue rose to ₹2,887 crore, up from ₹1,941 crore in the corresponding period.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2 LIVE: PhysicsWallah IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees have been reserved up to ₹70 million worth shares.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2 LIVE: PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹1.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of PhysicsWallah share price was indicated at ₹110.5 apiece, which is 1.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹109.
Analyzing the grey market trends from the last 8 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows a decline and is anticipated to decrease further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹1.50, whereas the highest reaches ₹9.00.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
