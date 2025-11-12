PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 8% so far; GMP drops significantly. Check review, subscriptions.Apply or not?

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2 LIVE: The public offering for Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and will close on Thursday, November 13. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹1.5.

On the first bidding day, PhysicsWallah IPO subscription status was 7%. The retail segment saw a subscription rate of 33%, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category received 2% of bids. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids. Additionally, the employee segment was subscribed at a rate of 1.11x.

PhysicsWallah IPO price band has been established between ₹103 and ₹109. PhysicsWallah IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares valued at ₹3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares totaling up to ₹380 crore from the company's founders.

Both founders, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, intend to sell shares worth ₹190 crore each through the OFS. Each currently owns a 40.31% interest in the firm.

PhysicsWallah offers courses for test preparation for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, GATE, and UPSC, along with upskilling programs available through various online platforms (YouTube, its website, and apps), technology-enabled offline centers, and hybrid centers that combine online learning with in-person support.

The company, which is backed by WestBridge Capital, Hornbill, and GSV Ventures, managed to reduce its losses to ₹243 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, down from ₹1,131 crore the previous year. At the same time, revenue rose to ₹2,887 crore, up from ₹1,941 crore in the corresponding period.

