PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 15% so far. GMP drops sharply. Check GMP, review, key dates. Apply or not?

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: The public offering for Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and will close on Thursday, November 13. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹1.25.

The response to the PhysicsWallah IPO has been lackluster so far, as of the second day of bidding. However, the third day of bidding could potentially see full subscription of the issue. The retail segment has received over 50% of bookings, while the employee segment has been completely filled.

PhysicsWallah IPO price band has been established between ₹103 and ₹109.

PhysicsWallah IPO consists of a new equity share issue valued at ₹3,100 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹380 crore from the promoters.

Both Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, the promoters, will each sell shares worth ₹190 crore through the OFS. Currently, both hold a 40.31% stake in the company.

