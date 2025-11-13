PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 15% so far. GMP drops sharply. Check GMP, review, key dates. Apply or not?

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: The public offering for Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and will close on Thursday, November 13. PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹1.25.
The response to the PhysicsWallah IPO has been lackluster so far, as of the second day of bidding. However, the third day of bidding could potentially see full subscription of the issue. The retail segment has received over 50% of bookings, while the employee segment has been completely filled.
PhysicsWallah IPO price band has been established between ₹103 and ₹109.
PhysicsWallah IPO consists of a new equity share issue valued at ₹3,100 crore, along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹380 crore from the promoters.
Both Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob, the promoters, will each sell shares worth ₹190 crore through the OFS. Currently, both hold a 40.31% stake in the company.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: PhysicsWallah IPO subscription status was 12% on day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 57%, and NII portion has been booked 5%, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids. The employee portion has been subscribed 1.75x.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tentatively, PhysicsWallah IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, November 14, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, November 17, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. PhysicsWallah share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: PhysicsWallah IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employees have been reserved up to ₹70 million worth shares.
PhysicsWallah IPO Day 3 LIVE: PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹1.25. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of PhysicsWallah share price was indicated at ₹110.25 apiece, which is 1.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹109.
Analyzing the grey market trends from the last 9 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows a decline and is anticipated to decrease further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹1.25, whereas the highest reaches ₹9.00.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
