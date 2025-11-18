PhysicsWallah IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal debut of shares at strong premium in Indian stock market

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: PhysicsWallah shares are set to list in the Indian stock market today, after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is today, 18 November 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from November 11 to 13, and the IPO allotment date was November 14. PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is November 18, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the equity shares of Physicswallah Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the PhysicsWallah IPO listing today, a look at the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) indicate the estimated listing price of the shares. Here’s what PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today signals.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today PhysicsWallah shares are witnessing a strong demand in the grey market. According to market experts, PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today has risen to ₹14 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, PhysicsWallah shares are trading higher by ₹14 apiece than their issue price.

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Price PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of PhysicsWallah shares would be ₹123 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 13% to the IPO price of ₹109 per share.

Analysts also expect PhysicsWallah shares to list at a decent premium in the stock market today.

“PhysicsWallah IPO marks a defining moment for India’s edtech sector, symbolizing the transition from digital virality to institutional scale. The company’s revenue has expanded sharply from ₹772 crore in FY23 to over ₹3,000 crore in FY25, highlighting strong top-line momentum and brand stickiness in a crowded market. However, profitability remains elusive, with cumulative losses exceeding ₹1,400 crore across FY23–FY25. The negative earnings base and a steep valuation multiple make this IPO a play on long-term execution rather than immediate returns,” said Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

PhysicsWallah IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The edtech company launched the public issue on November 11, which ended on November 13. The IPO allotment date was November 14. PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is November 18, and stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.

PhysicsWallah IPO price band was ₹103 to ₹109 per share. The company raised ₹3,480.71 crore from the book-build issue which was a mix of fresh issue of 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares aggregating to ₹380 crore.

PhysicsWallah IPO was subscribed 1.81 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.06 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 48% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.70 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the PhysicsWallah IPO registrar.

