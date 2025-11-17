PhysicsWallah IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares on Dalal Street

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing: The equity shares of edtech company PhysicsWallah Ltd will make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after its initial public offering (IPO) received decent demand. PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is tomorrow, 18 November 2025.

The public issue was open for subscription from November 11 to 13, while the IPO allotment date was November 14. PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is November 18, and PhysicsWallah shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Physicswallah Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a notice on the BSE said.

Ahead of the PhysicsWallah IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the shares. Here’s what PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today signals.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today PhysicsWallah shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market. According to market experts, PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today is ₹9 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, PhysicsWallah shares are trading higher by ₹9 apiece than their issue price.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of PhysicsWallah shares would be ₹118 apiece, which is at a premium of more than 8% to the IPO price of ₹109 per share.

PhysicsWallah IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO opened on November 11 and closed on November 13, while the IPO allotment date was November 14. PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is November 18, and stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The edtech company raised ₹3,480.71 crore from the book-build issue which was a mix of fresh issue of 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares aggregating to ₹380 crore. PhysicsWallah IPO price band was ₹103 to ₹109 per share.

PhysicsWallah IPO was subscribed 1.81 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.06 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 48% in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.70 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the PhysicsWallah IPO registrar.

PhysicsWallah IPO listing date is November 18, and stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.