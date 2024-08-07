Picture Post Studios IPO allotment finalised: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

  • Picture Post Studios IPO: The SME IPO attracted massive interest and was subscribed over 266 times on the last day of bidding.

Nikita Prasad
Published7 Aug 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Picture Post Studios IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over 266 times by the last day of issue (Picture Credits: https://picturepoststudio.com/)
Picture Post Studios IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over 266 times by the last day of issue (Picture Credits: https://picturepoststudio.com/)

Picture Post Studios IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Picture Post Studios Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors during its recent three-day subscription period. The SME IPO of the VFX studio major opened for subscription on started from August 2, 2024 and was oversubscribed when it closed on August 6, 2024.

Investor's focus has now shifted to allotment status, as it has been finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Picture Post Studios IPO was subscribed 266.60 times times subscription on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 1,38,52,44,000 share applications against 5,196,000 shares offered on Tuesday.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 08:47 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOPicture Post Studios IPO allotment finalised: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.95
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
22.75 (7.43%)

Tata Steel

153.85
03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
3.6 (2.4%)

Tata Power

430.25
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
-6.55 (-1.5%)

Bharat Electronics

300.25
03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
12.95 (4.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sterlite Technologies

143.95
03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
11.95 (9.05%)

Ramkrishna Forgings

931.80
03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
71.15 (8.27%)

Oil India

617.95
03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
46.65 (8.17%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.95
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
22.75 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,289.00-804.00
    Chennai
    71,257.00-675.00
    Delhi
    70,704.00-319.00
    Kolkata
    70,842.00-741.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue