Picture Post Studios IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Picture Post Studios Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors during its recent three-day subscription period. The SME IPO of the VFX studio major opened for subscription on started from August 2, 2024 and was oversubscribed when it closed on August 6, 2024.
Investor's focus has now shifted to allotment status, as it has been finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Picture Post Studios IPO was subscribed 266.60 times times subscription on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 1,38,52,44,000 share applications against 5,196,000 shares offered on Tuesday.
