Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Picture Post Studios IPO allotment finalised: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

  • Picture Post Studios IPO: The SME IPO attracted massive interest and was subscribed over 266 times on the last day of bidding.

Picture Post Studios IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over 266 times by the last day of issue (Picture Credits: https://picturepoststudio.com/)

Picture Post Studios IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Picture Post Studios Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors during its recent three-day subscription period. The SME IPO of the VFX studio major opened for subscription on started from August 2, 2024 and was oversubscribed when it closed on August 6, 2024.

Investor's focus has now shifted to allotment status, as it has been finalised on Wednesday, August 7. Picture Post Studios IPO was subscribed 266.60 times times subscription on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 1,38,52,44,000 share applications against 5,196,000 shares offered on Tuesday.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
